Alzheimer's-focused Anavex takes a breather day after gaining 35%
- Shares of Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL)are down more than 17% in morning trading, a day after the stock closed up 35%.
- The stock shot up yesterday after details on the mechanism of action of two of its Alzheimer's disease candidates, ANAVEX2-73 (blarcamesine) and ANAVEX3-71 (AF710B) were published in a scientific journal.
- Over the last year, Anavex shares are up more than 456%.
- The company is being closely watched as its Alzheimer's candidates work differently from other approved and experimental drugs.
- Biogen's (NASDAQ:BIIB) just approved Aduhelm (aduanumab), as well as candidates from Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), and Eisai (OTCPK:ESALY), work on the theory that clearing amyloid plaque in the brain can ease progression of the disease.