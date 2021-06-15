Emmaus Life Sciences submits Endari marketing authorization application to Swissmedic

  • Emmaus Life Sciences (OTCPK:EMMA) has submitted a Marketing Authorization (MA) application for Endari to the Swiss Agency for Therapeutic Products (Swissmedic) in Switzerland.
  • Swissmedic's MA review and approval process typically takes 16 to 18 months.
  • Endari will be available to sickle cell disease patients on an early-access basis during the review and approval process, the company said.
  • Ideogen has partnered up with Emmaus to initiate a managed access program and register the drug to improve access.
  • According to the University of Zurich, there were an estimated 220 people with sickle cell disease in Switzerland in 2017 and that number is expected to increase, Emmaus said.
