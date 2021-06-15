Mogo closes acquisition of additional shares in Coinsquare
Jun. 15, 2021 12:40 PM ETMogo Inc. (MOGO)MOGOBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Mogo ((MOGO +1.7%)) closes on the acquisition of an additional 2% of outstanding common shares of Coinsquare, bringing its stake in Canada's leading cryptocurrency platform to ~39%.
- Mogo has the option to acquire up to an additional 3.4% of Coinsquare's outstanding common stock until Oct. 13, 2021, which could increase Mogo's total equity ownership by up to an additional 14% of outstanding common stock.
- Mogo would require Coinsquare board's approval to increase its ownership in the company to more than 49.9%.
- Today, Mogo acquired 655,644 shares of Coinsquare from Michael Diamond and two affiliated companies for aggregate consideration consisting of the issuance of 378,774 common shares of Mogo and a cash payment of C$5M (US4.1M).
