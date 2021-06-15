Medical-networking app Doximity sets $20-$23/share IPO price, valuing firm at some $4B
- Medical-networking platform Doximity Inc. (DOCS) disclosed details Tuesday for its upcoming IPO, valuing the company at up to about $4.1B.
- Doximity wrote in a revised S-1 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that the company and some pre-IPO shareholders intend to sell 23.3M Class A shares through the initial public offering.
- The firm expects its stock to price in a range of $20 to $23 a share. Plans call for the company to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “DOCS.”
- Doximity runs a popular app that allows doctors, nurses and other medical professionals to socialize, conduct telehealth visits, send secure patient-related messages and digital faxes, look for jobs, read medical news and more. The company wrote in its S-1 that more than 80% of U.S. physicians used the platform as of March 31.
- “Our mission is to help every physician be more productive and provide better care for their patients,” the firm wrote in its S-1. “We are physicians-first, putting technology to work for doctors instead of the other way around. That guiding principle has enabled Doximity to become an essential and trusted professional platform for physicians.”
- DOCS doesn’t generally charge medical professionals to use the platform, Instead, it makes money by charging drug companies, hospitals and other medical entities for marketing, job postings/recruiting, telehealth visits and other services.
- The company wrote that revenues soared 77.7% in the fiscal year ended March 31 to reach $206.9M. That helped Doximity boost net income 69% to $50.2M during its latest fiscal year.
- DOCS wrote in its S-1 that it plans to offer about 19M Class A shares to the public, with certain pre-IPO shareholders offering some 4.3M more. The company has also granted underwriters the option to buy about 3.5M additional Class A shares for overallotments.
- Doximity added that it will offer as many as about 3.5M shares (15% of the total, excluding overallotments) to certain of its physician users.
- All told, the company expects to raise $380.5M if the offering prices at a midpoint $21.50 a share. That will rise to $451.5M if underwriters exercise all overallotment options.
- DOCS plans to use the money for working capital, growth strategies, general corporate purposes and possible future acquisitions.
- The company will have two share classes. The public will own Class A share with one vote each, while insiders will hold Class B shares with 10 votes apiece. That will give insiders 98.5% of the voting power following the IPO.
- All in, Doximity expects to have about 178.2 Class A and B shares outstanding after going public.
- Assuming both carry the same price, that would give DOCS about a $3.6B to $4.1B non-diluted valuation, depending on where shares prices in the IPO’s expected range.