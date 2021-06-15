Medical-networking app Doximity sets $20-$23/share IPO price, valuing firm at some $4B

Jun. 15, 2021 12:59 PM ETDoximity, Inc. (DOCS)DOCSBy: Jerry Kronenberg, SA News Editor3 Comments

Portrait of confident male doctor standing in hospital lobby
The Good Brigade/DigitalVision via Getty Images

  • Medical-networking platform Doximity Inc. (DOCS) disclosed details Tuesday for its upcoming IPO, valuing the company at up to about $4.1B.
  • Doximity wrote in a revised S-1 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that the company and some pre-IPO shareholders intend to sell 23.3M Class A shares through the initial public offering.
  • The firm expects its stock to price in a range of $20 to $23 a share. Plans call for the company to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “DOCS.”
  • Doximity runs a popular app that allows doctors, nurses and other medical professionals to socialize, conduct telehealth visits, send secure patient-related messages and digital faxes, look for jobs, read medical news and more. The company wrote in its S-1 that more than 80% of U.S. physicians used the platform as of March 31.
  • “Our mission is to help every physician be more productive and provide better care for their patients,” the firm wrote in its S-1. “We are physicians-first, putting technology to work for doctors instead of the other way around. That guiding principle has enabled Doximity to become an essential and trusted professional platform for physicians.”
  • DOCS doesn’t generally charge medical professionals to use the platform, Instead, it makes money by charging drug companies, hospitals and other medical entities for marketing, job postings/recruiting, telehealth visits and other services.
  • The company wrote that revenues soared 77.7% in the fiscal year ended March 31 to reach $206.9M. That helped Doximity boost net income 69% to $50.2M during its latest fiscal year.
  • DOCS wrote in its S-1 that it plans to offer about 19M Class A shares to the public, with certain pre-IPO shareholders offering some 4.3M more. The company has also granted underwriters the option to buy about 3.5M additional Class A shares for overallotments.
  • Doximity added that it will offer as many as about 3.5M shares (15% of the total, excluding overallotments) to certain of its physician users.
  • All told, the company expects to raise $380.5M if the offering prices at a midpoint $21.50 a share. That will rise to $451.5M if underwriters exercise all overallotment options.
  • DOCS plans to use the money for working capital, growth strategies, general corporate purposes and possible future acquisitions.
  • The company will have two share classes. The public will own Class A share with one vote each, while insiders will hold Class B shares with 10 votes apiece. That will give insiders 98.5% of the voting power following the IPO.
  • All in, Doximity expects to have about 178.2 Class A and B shares outstanding after going public.
  • Assuming both carry the same price, that would give DOCS about a $3.6B to $4.1B non-diluted valuation, depending on where shares prices in the IPO’s expected range.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.