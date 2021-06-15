Consumers' default rates continue improving in May: S&P/Experian index
- Consumers are defaulting less on their credit card, auto loan, and mortgage payments in May than they were in April, according to S&P Global and Experian data.
- The S&P/Experian Consumer Credit Default composite rate fell 6 basis points to 0.44% in May from 0.50% in April.
- By category, the bank card default rate dropped 22 bps to 3.01% from 3.23%; the auto loan default rate fell 9 bps to 0.34% from 0.43%, and the first mortgage default rate declined 5 bps to 0.28% from 0.33%.
- So far, May's credit-card delinquency data also backs up the narrative that consumers are mostly keeping up with their payments. Five big credit card issuers, including American Express and JPMorgan Chase, said card delinquency rates have declined in May vs. April and show even bigger drops from a year ago.
- During the pandemic, many consumer finance and mortgage companies offered forbearance programs to their customers; the government's fiscal support, including enhanced unemployment insurance benefits and stimulus payments also helped keep consumers afloat.
- Defaults are improving in all major metropolitan areas, especially in New York, with the default rate dropping 37 bps to 0.46% from 0.83% in April, and Miami, seeing a 23-bp improvement to 0.81% from 1.04%, according to the S&P/Experian data.
- Relevant stocks for consumer finance include: American Express (AXP +1.8%), Capital One (COF +2.0%), JPMorgan Chase (JPM -1.6%), Discover Financial (DFS +2.1%), Bank of America (BAC +0.2%), Synchrony Financial (SYF +3.1%), Ally Financial (ALLY +0.7%), Credit Acceptance (CACC +2.0%), Alliance Data (ADS +3.8%), Citigroup (C -0.1%), Rocket Mortgage (RKT -0.7%), UWM Holdings (UWMC -3.9%).