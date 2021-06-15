Chinese trucking startup Full Truck Alliance sets initial IPO terms
Jun. 15, 2021
- Chinese trucking logistics player Full Truck Alliance (YMM) files for an IPO in the U.S.
- Full Truck Alliance says it is the world's largest digital freight platform by gross transaction value. The ecosystem includes millions of shippers and truckers. Revenue is generated primarily from membership fees from shippers, freight brokerage fees from shippers, as well as interests and fees from value-added services to shippers, truckers and other ecosystem participants. Revenues of RMB867.2M ($132.9M) and a net loss of RMB196.9 ($30.2M) was recorded in Q1 of 2021.
- The company aims to sell 82.5M ADSs in a range of $17 to $19 each. Full Truck Alliance will raise $1.485B at the midpoint of the range.
- The ADSs have been approved for listing on the NYSE under the symbol YMM.
