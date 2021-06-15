Top Homeland Security official: 'now is the time' to fight ransomware attacks
Jun. 15, 2021 4:10 PM ETSHEL, KKRBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor3 Comments
- A top U.S. Department of Homeland Security expert told Congress on Tuesday that "now is the time to act" to fight the "unprecedented risk from malicious cyber activities" like the ransomware attack that struck Colonial Pipeline in May.
- Eric Goldstein, executive assistant director for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, called for further investment in predicting and preventing ransomware attacks.
- In prepared remarks, he also noted that these attacks have been undertaken by both criminal gangs and "nation-state adversaries."
- In addition, Goldstein spotlighted the value of building relationships between government authorities and the private companies that run large parts of the country's critical infrastructure, firms like Colonial Pipeline.
- "CISA must continue to invest in and mature our voluntary partnerships with critical infrastructure entities," he said.
- Goldstein's remarks came as part of testimony before a House of Representatives' subcommittee on Homeland Security looking into the federal response to the ransomware threat, with federal authorities telling lawmakers that they were bolstering their ability to counter cybercrime, including the expansion of teams dedicated specifically to these attacks.
- Sonya Proctor, assistant administrator for surface operations at the Transportation Security Administration, detailed steps the TSA was taking to beef up its security against cyberattacks.
- She noted that the agency is currently in the process of increasing its pipeline security staff to 34, up from the previous level of just six people.
- Last week, the CEO of Colonial Pipeline told Congress he was "proud" of the company's response to the ransomware attack, in which it paid $4.4M worth of Bitcoin (BTC-USD) to Darkside, a criminal gang with ties to Russia.
- The Justice Department eventually recovered a sizable portion of the ransom, seizing 63.7 Bitcoins, valued at the time at about $2.3M.
- Colonial Pipeline is a private though stakes in the firm are owned by public companies KKR (NYSE:KKR) and Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A).