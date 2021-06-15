Allscripts announces $200M accelerated share buyback plan
Jun. 15, 2021 3:34 PM ETAllscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (MDRX)MDRXBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX +0.1%) has announced an accelerated share repurchase (ASR) program to buy back ~9.1M of company shares of common stock on or after June 15.
- In return, the company will pay $200M to the ASR counterparties including JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo Bank.
- The ASR Agreements follows the share repurchase program announced by Allscripts in May to buy back $350M of its common stock.
- Considering the ASR agreements and prior open market purchases, the company expects $108M worth of share repurchases to remain under authorization.
- As indicated in the graph, Allscripts has more than doubled in value over the past 12-month period.
- Seeking Alpha contributor Edmund Ingham thinks the stock has room to reach $20-25 per share citing the company’s share buyback program, profitability, and potential to grow the top-line at ~5% in the long term.