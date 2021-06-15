Citi upgrades HSBC to Buy on investable assets growth trajectory
Jun. 15, 2021 3:52 PM ETHSBC Holdings plc (HSBC)HSBCBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- HSBC (HSBC -0.3%) is upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citi as the Asia-focused bank is expected to continue growth at a similar pace to the past decade.
- HSBC's investable assets rose at ~9% compounded annual growth rate for the last decade and is expected to stay at about that rate until 2024.
- Top players continue to invest and gain in Hong Kong and Singapore; also, onshore China is opening up to foreign banks, according to Citi's note.
- Considers HSBC's Asia Wealth business as underappreciated — "HSBC has the highest Wealth revenues in Asia (US$5.1B) of any bank, equivalent to 19% of Asia and 10% of total Group revenue," Citi's analyst writes in a note.
- Citi's Buy rating contrasts with the Neutral Quant rating and agrees with the two SA authors who are Bullish on the stock.
- One a one-year horizon, HSBC's total return (+32%) lags that of Barclays (+74%), Goldman (+88%) and the S&P 500 (+42%) as seen in the chart below.
