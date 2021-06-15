Citi upgrades HSBC to Buy on investable assets growth trajectory

Jun. 15, 2021

  • HSBC (HSBC -0.3%) is upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citi as the Asia-focused bank is expected to continue growth at a similar pace to the past decade.
  • HSBC's investable assets rose at ~9% compounded annual growth rate for the last decade and is expected to stay at about that rate until 2024.
  • Top players continue to invest and gain in Hong Kong and Singapore; also, onshore China is opening up to foreign banks, according to Citi's note.
  • Considers HSBC's Asia Wealth business as underappreciated — "HSBC has the highest Wealth revenues in Asia (US$5.1B) of any bank, equivalent to 19% of Asia and 10% of total Group revenue," Citi's analyst writes in a note.
  • Citi's Buy rating contrasts with the Neutral Quant rating and agrees with the two SA authors who are Bullish on the stock.
  • One a one-year horizon, HSBC's total return (+32%) lags that of Barclays (+74%), Goldman (+88%) and the S&P 500 (+42%) as seen in the chart below.
  • SA contributor Investor Aide sees a lot for income investors to love in the stock.
