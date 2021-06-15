Exxon powers to 17-month high; Credit Suisse highlights refining rebound
- Exxon Mobil (XOM +3.7%) pushes to its highest since January 2020 on a strong day for oil producers, as crude oil prices touch their best levels in more than two-and-a-half years.
- Shares no doubt enjoyed an added lift from a Bank of America report that sees the company "poised for a relative recovery after several years of lagging performance" and raising its dividend before the end of the year.
- Credit Suisse weighed in with its own positive take, saying Exxon's refining results will show material free cash flow inflection as refined product demand starts approaching pre-pandemic levels, a point that remains underappreciated.
- While some of Exxon's peers have been selling refining assets at the bottom of the cycle at distressed valuations, Exxon has been investing in its refining assets, and "we believe as the cycle turns these assets will make a positive FCF contribution to XOM and prove to be a portfolio differentiator vs. peers," Credit Suisse analyst Manav Gupta writes, keeping his rating on the stock at Neutral but raising his price target to $72 from $69.
- Exxon shares have been outperforming Big Oil peers even after losing its board fight with Engine No. 1.