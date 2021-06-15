Spero Therapeutics initiates two early-stage trials for SPR206
Jun. 15, 2021 4:06 PM ETSpero Therapeutics, Inc. (SPRO)By: SA News Team
- Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) announces the initiation of two early-stage trials of SPR206, an intravenously (IV)-administered next-generation polymyxin product candidate.
- The trials, which are now open for enrollment, include a bronchoalveolar lavage (BAL) clinical trial assessing the penetration of SPR206 into the pulmonary compartment and a renal impairment clinical trial.
- The Phase 1 BAL trial is an open-label study designed to enroll thirty healthy volunteers into five cohorts.
- The Phase 1 renal impairment trial is an open-label study designed to enroll forty subjects into five cohorts
- Data from a prior Phase 1 clinical trial showed that SPR206 was generally well tolerated with a lack of nephrotoxicity at predicted therapeutic dose levels.
- The company said that results from the Phase 1 BAL and renal impairment clinical trials are expected by early 2022.