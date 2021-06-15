Eton Pharmaceuticals acquires U.S. and Canadian rights to ZENEO hydrocortisone autoinjector
Jun. 15, 2021 4:12 PM ETEton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ETON)ETONBy: SA News Team
- Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) has acquired U.S. and Canadian rights to Crossject’s ZENEO hydrocortisone needleless autoinjector, which is under development as a rescue treatment for adrenal crisis.
- Under the terms of the agreement, Crossject will receive development and regulatory milestone payments from Eton of up to $5M, commercial milestones of up to $6M, and a 10% royalty on net sales of the product.
- ZENEO is a pre-filled, single-use device that propels medication through the skin in less than a tenth of a second.
- Crossject holds more than 400 global patents on the device, including 24 issued in the U.S. that extend as far as 2037, and has successfully completed bioequivalence and human factor studies with the ZENEO device using various medications.
- Eton expects to submit a New Drug Application for the product to the U.S. FDA in 2023 and plans to request Orphan Drug Designation.
- Shares up more than 2% post market.
- Separately, Eton had announced that the FDA had approved its ephedrine hydrochloride injection, Rezipres for the treatment of clinically important hypotension detected in anesthesia settings.