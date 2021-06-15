H&R Block fiscal Q4 results beat estimates in another unusual year

  • This year's extension of the federal tax filing deadline to May 17 again went past the end of H&R Block's (NYSE:HRB) fiscal year, which ended April 30, making its Q4 results difficult to compare on a Y/Y basis.
  • In the previous year, the tax deadline had been extended into July. The tax preparation company will change its fiscal year-end to June 30, effective immediately, allowing for "better alignment of complete tax seasons in comparable fiscal periods," H&R Block said.
  • Fiscal Q4 adjusted EPS of $5.16 beats the average analyst estimate of $5.06 and increased from $3.01 in the year-ago quarter.
  • Q4 adjusted EBITDA of $1.13B increased from $819.6B in Q4 2020; adjusted EBITDA margin of 48.4% improved from 45.3% a year ago.
  • Q4 revenue of $2.33B exceeds the consensus of $2.32B and increased from $1.81B in the year-ago period.
  • Revenue highlights include:
  • U.S. assisted tax preparation revenue of $1.49B rose from $1.18B a year ago;
  • U.S. DIY tax preparation revenue of $218.7M rose from $166.9M;
  • Refund transfers of $151.6M increased from $101.9M;
  • International revenue of $117.5M vs. $82.8M a year ago.
  • Conference call at 4:30 PM ET.
