Granite Point Mortgage generates forward pipeline with $200M of commitments

Jun. 15, 2021

  • In a business update through June 15, Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) has generated a forward pipeline of senior floating-rate loans with total commitments of ~$200M and initial fundings of ~$185M.
  • They're expected to close over the next couple of months, subject to fallout.
  • The company closed six senior floating-rate commercial real estate loans with $150M in total commitments and $115M in initial funding. It also funded another $25M for prior loan commitments, and;
  • Realized over $415M of loan repayments, including two hotel loans totaling ~$135M in principal balance.
  • GPMT repurchased ~300K shares of common stock at a weighted average price of $14.16/share and under the current share repurchase program, there's still 1.7M shares authorized for repurchase.
  • Previously, (May 14) Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock rises after Credit Suisse upgrade to outperform.
  • On March 18 of this year, GPMT declared a dividend increase from $0.20 to $0.25/share.
