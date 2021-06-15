Granite Point Mortgage generates forward pipeline with $200M of commitments
Jun. 15, 2021
- In a business update through June 15, Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) has generated a forward pipeline of senior floating-rate loans with total commitments of ~$200M and initial fundings of ~$185M.
- They're expected to close over the next couple of months, subject to fallout.
- The company closed six senior floating-rate commercial real estate loans with $150M in total commitments and $115M in initial funding. It also funded another $25M for prior loan commitments, and;
- Realized over $415M of loan repayments, including two hotel loans totaling ~$135M in principal balance.
- GPMT repurchased ~300K shares of common stock at a weighted average price of $14.16/share and under the current share repurchase program, there's still 1.7M shares authorized for repurchase.
- On March 18 of this year, GPMT declared a dividend increase from $0.20 to $0.25/share.