New York, California lift most COVID restrictions
Jun. 15, 2021 5:07 PM ETBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor3 Comments
- New York and California today lifted most of their COVID-19 restrictions.
- New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (Dem.) lifted restrictions such as tables set 6 feet apart in restaurants, and limits on the number of people at social gatherings.
- Large indoor events are still subject to health guidelines.
- Cuomo justified the move because 70% of New Yorkers received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
- However, masks will still be required on public transit and in schools, and unvaccinated people should keep a mask on indoors.
- California followed suit in most of the same ways as the number of Californians who received at least one vaccine reached 72%.
- To celebrate, California is having a drawing on July 1 for those who are vaccinated to win one of six in-state vacation packages. The state is also giving away $15M in vaccine lottery prizes, The New York Times reports.