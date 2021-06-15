New York, California lift most COVID restrictions

Jun. 15, 2021

Couple in relief after taking off their surgical masks outdoors
FluxFactory/E+ via Getty Images

  • New York and California today lifted most of their COVID-19 restrictions.
  • New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (Dem.) lifted restrictions such as tables set 6 feet apart in restaurants, and limits on the number of people at social gatherings.
  • Large indoor events are still subject to health guidelines.
  • Cuomo justified the move because 70% of New Yorkers received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
  • However, masks will still be required on public transit and in schools, and unvaccinated people should keep a mask on indoors.
  • California followed suit in most of the same ways as the number of Californians who received at least one vaccine reached 72%.
  • To celebrate, California is having a drawing on July 1 for those who are vaccinated to win one of six in-state vacation packages. The state is also giving away $15M in vaccine lottery prizes, The New York Times reports.
