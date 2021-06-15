SpringWorks shows durable effect for neurofibroma therapy with long-term data

  • SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) has announced the updated results from its ongoing Phase 2b ReNeu trial designed to evaluate mirdametinib in adult and pediatric patients with NF1-associated plexiform neurofibromas (NF1-PN).
  • Similar to the previous update, the objective response rate remained at 50% (10/20) as of March 23, 2021, data cutoff, in the first 20 adult patients enrolled in the trial. The median tumor volume reduction was 45% in responders.
  • The median time on treatment reached 13 cycles (approximately 12 months) compared to 10.1 cycles (approximately 10 months) in the previous update.
  • Compared to six out of seven patients previously, seven of 10 patients with the objective response as assessed by blinded independent central review (BICR) have been confirmed at a later scan.
  • The safety profile was mostly in line with the previous update with no Grade 4 or 5 adverse events (AE) and only one Grade 3 treatment-related adverse event (TRAE).
  • “Mirdametinib continued to be generally well-tolerated,” SpringWorks said adding that the majority of TRAE were Grade 1 or 2.
  • Neurofibromatosis type 1 (NF1) is a rare genetic disorder due to a mutant NF1 gene and it is the commonest form of neurofibromatosis. The primary endpoint of the trial is objective response rate, defined as ≥ a 20% decline in tumor size as measured by MRI and assessed by BICR.
  • In February, SpringWorks announced the interim data from the trial as of January 22 data cut off.
