Mitek rises with $15M share repurchase program
Jun. 15, 2021 5:08 PM ETMitek Systems, Inc. (MITK)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Mitek's (NASDAQ:MITK) board of directors has authorized a share repurchase program, pursuant to which the company may repurchase up to $15M of its outstanding common stock; program expires on June 30, 2022.
- Cash generated from operations, together with cash on hand, will be used to fund the share repurchases.
- The company had cash and investments of ~$219.5M and ~43.1M shares of common stock outstanding as of March 31, 2021.
- Mitek CEO Max Carnecchia commented, "This repurchase program also allows us to offset the dilutive impact of our recent acquisition of ID R&D."
- MITK +1.86% after hours to $18.6.
- Press Release.