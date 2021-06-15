U.S. crude supply fell 8.5M barrels last week, API says
Jun. 15, 2021 5:10 PM ETThe United States Oil ETF, LP (USO), CL1:COMUSO, CL1:COMBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor20 Comments
- The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a draw of 8.54M barrels of oil for the week ended June 4.
- Gasoline inventories reportedly show a build of 2.85M barrels, distillate inventories show a build of 1.96M barrels and Cushing inventories show a draw of 1.53M barrels.
- Data to be released tomorrow from the Energy Information Administration is expected to show crude inventories fell by 4.2M barrels last week, according to S&P Global Platts.
- July WTI crude (CL1:COM) recently was at $72.39/bbl in electronic trading after settling today at $72.12/bbl.
- USO +0.2% after-hours.