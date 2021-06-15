La-Z-Boy warns on supply chain disruptions
Jun. 15, 2021 5:11 PM ETLZBBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) slips 0.8% in AH trading after warning that ongoing global supply chain disruptions and headwinds related to raw materials and freight costs will cause some volatility in upcoming results.
- The company expects a temporary negative impact to profit margins in the short-term due to dramatic raw material price increases which will only be offset by previously announced pricing actions as the company works through its backlog in the back half of the year.
- Demand trends remain strong for LZB across the business with backlog at record levels.
- The outlook from management is taking some of the punch out of the company's FQ4 revenue and EPS beat.