MVB Bank launches MVB Edge Ventures to accelerate fintech footprint
Jun. 15, 2021 5:27 PM ETMVB Financial Corp. (MVBF)MVBFBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- MVB Bank (NASDAQ:MVBF) launches a new subsidiary, MVB Edge Ventures, in an effort to vertically integrate MVB's fintech solutions.
- Based on a private equity fund model, MVB Edge Ventures will consist of three entities: Victor Technologies, MVB Technology, and Flexia Payments.
- The Victor platform is meant to make it faster and easier to launch/scale a variety of fintech solutions through the use of developer-friendly APIs.
- Matt West, president of MVB Edge Ventures expects the Victor platform, "to go live with our first client this quarter and have a growing implementation pipeline."
- MVB holds a majority interest in Flexia, which provides users with access to a reloadable account that combines a debit account and casino gaming accounts into one card, enabling non-cash transactions at participating casinos.
- President and CEO of MVB Financial Larry Mazza says, "By formalizing our infrastructure around MVB's technology business, we are leveraging MVB's management expertise in financial technology and enhancing our ability to scale our Gaming, Banking-as-a-Service, Payments and Digital Asset Initiatives."
- In April, MVB acquired a majority stake in Trabian Technology, a software development firm serving financial institutions.