Southwest fliers slammed by two days of tech troubles; shares barely budge

Jun. 15, 2021 6:28 PM ETSouthwest Airlines Co. (LUV)LUVBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor8 Comments

Boeing 737 Southwest Airlines takes off from McCarran International Airport
rypson/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) says it is "in the processing of resuming normal operations" after a second day of technical problems forced the cancellation of 500 flights and delays of nearly 1,300 others, affecting about half of the carrier's planned flights for the day.
  • But investors have barely noticed, with the stock falling less than 1% over the two days.
  • Last night, Southwest halted most of its flights across the U.S. because of problems with its third-party weather data provider; in quick succession, a problem with connectivity of the airline's technology systems started around midday today.
  • The Federal Aviation Administration temporarily stopped Southwest flights at the airline's request today while the company resolved the problem.
  • Southwest says initial indications are that the two incidents are not related.
  • Southwest has long been one of the world's best-run and most profitable airlines, and its shares are set to fly even higher, Tim Dunn writes in a bullish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.