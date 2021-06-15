Southwest fliers slammed by two days of tech troubles; shares barely budge
Jun. 15, 2021
- Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) says it is "in the processing of resuming normal operations" after a second day of technical problems forced the cancellation of 500 flights and delays of nearly 1,300 others, affecting about half of the carrier's planned flights for the day.
- But investors have barely noticed, with the stock falling less than 1% over the two days.
- Last night, Southwest halted most of its flights across the U.S. because of problems with its third-party weather data provider; in quick succession, a problem with connectivity of the airline's technology systems started around midday today.
- The Federal Aviation Administration temporarily stopped Southwest flights at the airline's request today while the company resolved the problem.
- Southwest says initial indications are that the two incidents are not related.
