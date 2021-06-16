VEON makes AdTech acquisition in Russia

  • VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) buys a majority stake in OTM, a technology platform for automating and planning online advertising purchases in Russia.
  • The commercial terms were not disclosed.
  • OTM is one of Russia's most prominent independent AdTech players, both in revenue and in the volume of online ad inventories managed by its platforms.
  • The Company acquired OTM with plans for regional AdTech roll-out via its mobile operators starting from Russia.
  • The purchase significantly augments Beeline's position in the AdTech market and allows VEON to expand OTM's operations into other markets served by VEON's mobile operators.
