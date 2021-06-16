Dow Jones, Nasdaq little changed as Fed wraps up June meeting
Jun. 16, 2021 5:54 AM ETSPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA), SPY, QQQBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor18 Comments
- Traders are in wait-and-see mode before the latest Fed meeting, with U.S. equity futures hovering close to the flatline for most of the night. While the central bank is not expected to take any action, there will be plenty of accompanying commentary when Chair Jerome Powell takes the stage at 2:30 p.m. ET. See a full breakdown of the meeting here.
- Bigger picture: Scott Ruesterholz, portfolio manager at Insight Investment, expects the Fed to strike a "patient tone" at the gathering, "wanting to ensure they do not overreact and slow the pace of recovery." "There is a tremendous amount of uncertainty: how much of the inflation is being driven by transitory factors, like supply chain disruptions, and how much of the slower job growth is being driven by temporary measures like enhanced unemployment benefits." Powell's recent balancing act has emphasized the need for a full rebound before the Fed would consider raising rates, but has also highlighted a strong economic revival, which has maintained investor confidence in the economy.
- The latest outlook comes as retail sales dropped in May, marking a shift in pandemic spending, while producer prices rose at their fastest annual rate in nearly eleven years during May, triggering worries about inflation. Others are less concerned. "On a one-year basis, inflation is indeed high," declared Brad McMillan, CIO at Commonwealth Financial Network. "On a two-year basis, which captures the downturn and the upturn, inflation is still in the normal range over the past decade. The one-year numbers are simply misleading. When you dig in, on time frame and components, inflation is not nearly as bad as the headline numbers suggest."
- Go deeper: Another area that has been getting a lot of attention is commodities. While everything from lumber to copper and corn have been falling precipitously in recent weeks - denting expectations for a new commodities super cycle - oil continues to hold the line above $70/bbl. That could prompt Chair Powell to say he's monitoring the situation, or shake it off as another "transitory" event. While some of crude's rise may be inflationary, there are signs of stronger demand and tight supplies, with many U.S. companies balking at investment given the transition to a greener economy.
- Shell is said to be selling holdings in its largest U.S. oil field, the Keystone XL pipeline was recently terminated and activist shareholders last month won a board battle at Exxon.