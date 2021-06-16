Kindred Bio stock soars 43% on deal to be bought by Elanco for $440M

  • Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) inks agreement to acquire Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN), up 43% premarket which will further accelerates Elanco's expansion in pet health market.
  • Under the terms of the deal, Elanco will acquire all outstanding stock of Kindred at $9.25/share, or ~$440M.
  • Kindred Bio brings three potential dermatology blockbusters expected to launch through 2025, as well as a number of additional R&D programs for other chronic disorders, including canine parvovirus.
  • Elanco anticipates the combination will add ~$100M to its innovation revenue expectation of $500M to $600M by 2025, with significant opportunity beyond the period.
  • The transaction is expected to close in Q3 2021.
  • Elanco also reaffirmed Q2 and FY21 revenue guidance of $1,225M to $1,255M (consensus $1.24B), and $4,670M to $4,710M (consensus $4.7B), respectively.
  • ELAN will host a conference call today at 8:00 am ET to discuss the announcement.
