Mortgage application snaps 3-week losing streak mortgage rates dips
Jun. 16, 2021 7:00 AM ETBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- MBA Mortgage Applications
- Composite Index: +4.2% vs. -3.1% the previous week.
- Purchase Index: +1.6% vs. +0.3% the previous week.
- Refinance Index: +5.5% vs. -5% the previous week
- 30-year mortgage rate remains at 3.11% vs. 3.15%.
- On a year-over-year basis, purchase mortgage apps down 17% and refis down 22%.
- The refinance share of mortgage activity increased to 61.7% of total applications from 60.4% the previous week.
- “Treasury yields have slid because of the uncertainty in the financial markets regarding inflation and how the Federal Reserve may act over the next few months,” said Joel Kan, MBA’s associate vice president of economic and industry forecasting.