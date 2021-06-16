JNJ to miss second quarter target for COVID-19 vaccine deliveries: EU
Jun. 16, 2021 7:04 AM ETJohnson & Johnson (JNJ)JNJBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is likely to miss the target for COVID-19 vaccine supplies for the European Union in the second quarter after millions of doses were banned in the region due to safety concerns, Reuters reported citing an EU Commission spokesman.
- The EU has ordered 200M vaccine doses from JNJ, but so far, the company has delivered only 12M doses out of the 55M doses it had agreed to deliver by the end of June.
- “Following the non-release of these batches, the company is not expected to be in a position to deliver 55 million doses by the end of this quarter,” according to the spokesman.
- As many as 17M doses of JNJ’s single-dose shot were not allowed for use in the EU after a manufacturing mix-up in a U.S. plant sparked contamination fears over certain batches of the vaccine.