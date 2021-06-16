Vroom upsizes and prices $550M in convertible senior notes offering
Jun. 16, 2021 7:14 AM ETVroom, Inc. (VRM)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) priced its $550M (compared to earlier announced $500M) offering of principal amount of 0.750% convertible senior notes due 2026 in a private offering.
- The issuance and sale of the notes are scheduled to settle on June 18.
- Initial purchasers granted 13 days option to purchase up to an additional $75M principal amount of notes.
- Interest will accrue interest at 0.750% annually, payable semi-annually in arrears; commencing on January 1, 2022.
- Notes will mature on July 1, 2026.
- The notes will be redeemable, in whole or in part for cash at company's option on or after July 6, 2024 and on or before the 40th scheduled trading day immediately before the maturity date.
- Offer net proceeds will be ~$535.7M which are intended to be used for general corporate purposes, including advertising and marketing, expansion of its proprietary logistics operations, increased resources in its customer experience team, technology development, working capital, operating expenses and capital expenditures.
- Shares trading 0.5% higher premarket