Gilat secures multiple projects for armed forces in Latin America
Jun. 16, 2021 (GILT)
- Turnkey solutions for fixed, airborne, maritime and mobile military applications are provided in Latin America with Gilat's (NASDAQ:GILT) technology via its longtime local partner, Newsat.
- The commercial terms were not disclosed.
- Michal Aharonov, Senior Vice President Global Broadband Networks at Gilat: "In Latin America, our longtime local partner, Newsat, brings strong knowledge and expertise in managing and integrating the complex and battle proven military projects, leveraging Gilat's equipment for satellite communication which is specifically tailored to meet a wide variety of global defense needs.."
- Shares +1.5% premarket.
