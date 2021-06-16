Tripadvisor up as it launches Tripadvisor Plus membership in the U.S.
Jun. 16, 2021 7:25 AM ETTripadvisor, Inc. (TRIP)By: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) announces the launch of Tripadvisor Plus, a new annual subscription for just $99/year, promises to help members become better travelers by saving them money so they can get more from their trips.
- The subscription is currently available in the United States with new benefits and added-value rewards as tourism continues to recover, globally.
- According to recent Tripadvisor research, nearly three-quarters of vaccinated U.S. travelers intend to take a summer vacation this year. While more than half expect to travel domestically, nearly a quarter expect to venture abroad.
- Additionally, the new partnership Program to also feature Hertz Car Rental, where Tripadvisor Plus members will be able to get sizable discounts off Hertz base rates and off Dollar Car Rental base rates.
- Previously (June 9): TripAdvisor gains after pointing to strong travel trends
- Shares +1.11% pre-market