Comscore and Viant to expand cookie-free predictive audiences access
Jun. 16, 2021 7:22 AM ETcomScore, Inc. (SCOR), DSPSCOR, DSPBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Comscore (NASDAQ:SCOR) has signed a new partnership agreement with Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) to enable Viant's advertisers to leverage Comscore's cookie-free targeting solutions, including brand protection, contextual relevance, keyword targeting.
- As per the new agreement, Viant's customers will have access to Comscore's entire contextual Activation suite into Viant's advertising software, Adelphic
- Lee Blickstein, VP Activation Solutions said, "With the deprecation of cookies fast approaching, advertisers need to ensure they can continue to engage with their target audiences in the proper environments, and that's exactly what our contextual solutions deliver."