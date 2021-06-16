ChargePoint launches comprehensive global electric fleet charging portfolio
Jun. 16, 2021 7:27 AM ETChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) announced the most comprehensive EV charging solution portfolio available for fleets of all types and sizes.
- The solution includes a scalable charging platform based on a software-defined hardware architecture combined with expert design/build services and ongoing support and maintenance.
- Fleet management software combined with ChargePoint’s AC and DC fast charging solutions balance charging costs with operational readiness for light- to heavy-duty vehicles across depot, on-route and at-home charging.
- The ChargePoint Express Plus based on a software-defined DC hardware architecture minimizes power conversion equipment costs needed per site.
- The Express Plus DC fast charging platform will be available for early access fleet customers in summer 2021 and the 80-amp AC charging solution will be available to early access customers in the fall of 2021.
- Shares trading 2% down premarket