Enrollment underway in uniQure's Phase I/II trial of AMT-130 for Huntington’s disease
Jun. 16, 2021
- uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) announces that the first two patient procedures have been completed in the higher dose, second cohort of the U.S. Phase I/II clinical trial of AMT-130 for the treatment of Huntington’s disease.
- To date, seven patients have been treated with AMT-130 across both trial cohorts, and five patients have received the imitation surgery.
- Huntington’s disease is a rare, inherited neurodegenerative disorder that leads to motor symptoms including chorea, and behavioral abnormalities and cognitive decline resulting in progressive physical and mental deterioration.