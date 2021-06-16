Enrollment underway in uniQure's Phase I/II trial of AMT-130 for Huntington’s disease

Jun. 16, 2021 7:28 AM ETuniQure N.V. (QURE)QUREBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) announces that the first two patient procedures have been completed in the higher dose, second cohort of the U.S. Phase I/II clinical trial of AMT-130 for the treatment of Huntington’s disease.
  • To date, seven patients have been treated with AMT-130 across both trial cohorts, and five patients have received the imitation surgery.
  • Huntington’s disease is a rare, inherited neurodegenerative disorder that leads to motor symptoms including chorea, and behavioral abnormalities and cognitive decline resulting in progressive physical and mental deterioration.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.