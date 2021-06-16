Nike called a long-term value by Morgan Stanley
Jun. 16, 2021 7:29 AM ETNIKE, Inc. (NKE)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Morgan Stanley lifts its price target on Nike (NYSE:NKE) to $185.
- While the firm expects ongoing, short-term Covid and China-related headwinds potentially into Q1 of NKE’s next fiscal year, management’s initial execution of its Consumer Direct Acceleration strategy further solidifies analyst Kimberly Greenberger and team's belief that the business’ long-term revenue, margin expansion, and EPS growth story remains in early innings
- On valuation, MS sees view a trading premium for Nike in comparison to historical levels as merited given the business' transformation towards a DTC brand and away from its legacy wholesale model.
- The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on Nike is Neutral with high marks for profitability and growth offset by low marks for value and momentum.