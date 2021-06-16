Cracker Barrel Old Country Store prices $275M in convertible senior notes offering due 2026
Jun. 16, 2021 7:29 AM ETCracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL)CBRLBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) priced its $275M offering of principal amount of 0.625% convertible senior notes due 2026 in a private offering.
- The issuance and sale of the notes are scheduled to settle on June 18.
- Initial purchasers granted 13 days option to purchase up to an additional $25M principal amount of notes.
- Interest will accrue interest at 0.625% annually, payable semi-annually in arrears; commencing on December 15, 2021.
- Notes will mature on June 15, 2026.
- The notes will be redeemable, in whole or in part for cash at company's option on or after June 15, 2024 and on or before the 25th scheduled trading day immediately before the maturity date.
- Offer net proceeds will be ~$266.8M of which ~$27.8M are intended to fund the cost of entering into the convertible note hedge transactions, partially offset by the proceeds from entering into the warrant transactions and the remaining proceeds for the repayment of a portion of the indebtedness outstanding under Cracker Barrel's revolving credit facility and general corporate purposes.
- Concurrent to the above, Cracker Barrel expects to repurchase 232,543 shares of its common stock with an aggregate value of ~$35M through privately negotiated transactions effected through one of the initial purchasers or its affiliates, as Cracker Barrel's agent.
- In connection with the pricing of the notes, Cracker Barrel entered into privately negotiated convertible note hedge transactions with one or more of the initial purchasers or their respective affiliates and/or other financial institutions and also entered into separate, privately-negotiated warrant transactions with the hedge counterparties relating to the same number of shares of Cracker Barrel's common stock, subject to customary anti-dilution adjustments, pursuant to which Cracker Barrel will sell warrants to the hedge counterparties.