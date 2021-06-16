Insight downgraded at JPMorgan on valuation concerns

Jun. 16, 2021 7:32 AM ETInsight Enterprises, Inc. (NSIT)NSITBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
  • With shares trading through the firm's price target, JPMorgan downgrades Insight (NASDAQ:NSIT) from Overweight to Neutral and maintains the $106 price target.
  • Analyst Paul Coster notes that the stock has re-rated by more than two EBITDA turns on the year with the stock up over 110% and 40% YTD.
  • "We think the stock is close to fair value here and there are better risk-reward trade offs elsewhere in our coverage universe," writes Coster.
  • Insight shares are down 1.9% pre-market to $104.60.
  • NSIT has a Bullish average Wall Street analyst rating among the five analysts tracked by Seeking Alpha.
