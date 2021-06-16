ARKO to join Russell 2000 Index
Jun. 16, 2021 7:36 AM ETArko Corp. (ARKO)ARKOBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
ARKO (NASDAQ:ARKO) to join the broad-market Russell 2000 Index at the conclusion of the 2021 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the US stock market opens on June 28.
- The Russell 2000 Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the US equity market.
- “It is a great achievement for us to be joining the Russell 2000 Index. We are committed to aggressive growth through the acquisition of strong regional community brands and this recognition is a testament to our success, ”says Arie Kotler, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Office.