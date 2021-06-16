Dicerna completes dosing in nedosiran rare genetic disorder trial

  • Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) has completed dosing in the company’s PHYOX4 single-dose safety and tolerability study of its investigational candidate, nedosiran, for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria (PH) type 3 (PH3).
  • Primary hyperoxaluria (PH) is a family of ultra-rare, life-threatening genetic disorders that initially manifest with complications in the kidneys.
  • The PHYOX4 trial is a randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind, multicenter study designed to evaluate the safety and tolerability of a single subcutaneous dose of nedosiran in six patients with PH3 who have had at least one kidney stone event in the last 12 months.
  • Study participants who respond to treatment with nedosiran and complete the trial are also eligible to enroll in the company’s PHYOX3 open-label extension study evaluating nedosiran’s long-term safety and efficacy in participants with PH1, PH2 or PH3.
  • The company expects the results from ongoing PHYOX3 study to support the nedosiran New Drug Application (NDA) submission, which is planned for the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • Shares up marginally during premarket trading.
