Acorda Therapeutics to repay convertible senior notes
Jun. 16, 2021 7:40 AM ETAcorda Therapeutics, Inc. (ACOR)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) announced full repayment of its 1.75% convertible senior notes due 202.
- Prior to their maturity and repayment, there were $69M principal amount of 2021 notes outstanding; 2021 notes were repaid using cash on hand.
- We are focused on accelerating the growth of INBRIJA, continuing to maintain the strength of AMPYRA, and optimizing the company's financial structure. We have maintained cost discipline since our restructuring announcement in February and are continuing to drive toward cash flow breakeven," president & CEO Ron Cohen, M.D., commented.
- Shares trading 0.24% down premarket