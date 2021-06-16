Can-Fite gets notice of patent allowance in china for NASH treatment

  • Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) announces that the Chinese National Intellectual Property Administration has issued a Notice of Allowance for its patent addressing the use of the A3 Adenosine Receptor (A3AR) ligand to reduce liver fat particularly in patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).
  • Can-Fite expects to commence a Phase IIb study for its liver drug candidate namodenoson in the treatment of NASH in Q3 2021.
  • The company highlighted that namodenoson has been out licensed for the treatment of NASH in China and is part of a deal worth up to $74.5M in milestone payments plus double-digit royalties.
  • Shares down more than 3% premarket.
  • Can-Fite had received clearance from the Israeli Ministry of Health to commence a Phase IIb study of namodenoson in NASH, earlier this month.
