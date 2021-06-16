FibroGen's pamrevlumab included in PanCAN's adaptive clinical trial platform

  • FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) announces the activation of an experimental arm in the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network's ((PanCAN)) Precision Promise adaptive trial platform evaluating pamrevlumab for patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.
  • The objective of the trial is to expedite the study and approval of promising therapies for pancreatic cancer by bringing multiple stakeholders together, including academic, industry and regulatory entities.
  • The new experimental treatment arm tests FibroGen’s pamrevlumab in combination with standard of care chemotherapy treatments for pancreatic cancer, gemcitabine and Abraxane.
  • The trial is currently open and enrolling at 15 sites nationwide and PanCAN expects to add five additional sites in early 2022.
