Oracle, Roblox among premarket losers' pack
- Inhibikase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IKT) -24% after prices stock offering at $3
- Blue Apron Holdings (NYSE:APRN) -19% after announcing share offering.
- Alfi (NASDAQ:ALF) -14%.
- Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) -10%.
- TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) -10%.
- TDH Holdings (NASDAQ:PETZ) -10%.
- Unique Fabricating (NYSE:UFAB) -9%.
- Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) -8% as May metrics show daily user decline from April.
- New Oriental Education & Technology (NYSE:EDU) -8%.
- Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) -7%.
- Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) -7%.
- 17 Education & Technology (NASDAQ:YQ) -6%.
- Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) -5% after updates on mid-stage clinical program for PTSD therapy
- Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) -5% on FQ4 earnings release.
- OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) -5%.