Kindred Biosciences, SPI Energy lead premarket gainers
- Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) +45% on a deal to be acquired by Elanco for $440M.
- SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) +32% on launching full range of EV charging solutions for the U.S. market.
- Greenland Technologies Holding (NASDAQ:GTEC) +26%. after launches EV pre-booking.
- Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) +19%.
- Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) +17% on 7.5% ownership disclosure by RA Capital.
- Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) +17%.
- MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) +10% as FDA accepted priority review of the NDA for Tyvaso DPI™.
- Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) +10% on announcing phase 1/2 trial of Eprenetapopt+Venetoclax+Azacitidine in TP53 Mutant AML.
- X Financial (NYSE:XYF) +9% on Q1 results.
- Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) +9%.
- Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) +9%.
- Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) +8%.
- Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) +7%.
- Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) +6% on resumption of NIH-run trial for TRV734.
- Zhongchao (NASDAQ:ZCMD) +5% after partnering with subsidiary of Abbvie.