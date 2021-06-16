BriaCell stock soars 10% after expanding breast cancer technology into multiple indications
Jun. 16, 2021 8:24 AM ETBriacell Therapeutics (BCTX), BCTXWBCTXBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) jumps 10% premarket after announcing the advancement of its targeted oncology therapeutics into several novel immunotherapy cell lines: Bria-Pros for prostate cancer, Bria-Mel for melanoma, and Bria-Lung for lung cancer.
- BriaCell’s immunotherapy treatment appeared most effective in breast cancer, allowing BCTX to potentially identify patients most likely to respond to the treatment.
- The novel approach uses an HLA-typing test - a simple and widely available test. Using its proprietary cell engineering technology, BriaCell is now developing off-the-shelf personalized immunotherapy, utilizing this “HLA-matching” platform technology, for multiple cancer indications.
- BriaCell anticipates commencing clinical trials for these therapies in 2022.
- Bria-OTS in advanced breast cancer remains on track to commence patient dosing in 2021.