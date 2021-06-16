BriaCell stock soars 10% after expanding breast cancer technology into multiple indications

Jun. 16, 2021 8:24 AM ETBriacell Therapeutics (BCTX), BCTXWBCTXBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) jumps 10% premarket after announcing the advancement of its targeted oncology therapeutics into several novel immunotherapy cell lines: Bria-Pros for prostate cancer, Bria-Mel for melanoma, and Bria-Lung for lung cancer.
  • BriaCell’s immunotherapy treatment appeared most effective in breast cancer, allowing BCTX to potentially identify patients most likely to respond to the treatment.
  • The novel approach uses an HLA-typing test - a simple and widely available test. Using its proprietary cell engineering technology, BriaCell is now developing off-the-shelf personalized immunotherapy, utilizing this “HLA-matching” platform technology, for multiple cancer indications.
  • BriaCell anticipates commencing clinical trials for these therapies in 2022.
  • Bria-OTS in advanced breast cancer remains on track to commence patient dosing in 2021.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.