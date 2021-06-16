TAL Education, New Oriental drop after downgrades at Morgan Stanley on regulatory concerns
Jun. 16, 2021 8:26 AM ETNew Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU), TAL, YQ, DAODAO, EDU, YQ, TAL, GOTUBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor29 Comments
- TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) fell almost 10% in premarket trading, New Oriental (NYSE:EDU) dropped 7.4% and 17 Education & Technology (NASDAQ:YQ) declined 5.6% after Morgan Stanley downgraded the stocks and the Chinese after-school tutoring sector on potential bear case due to stricter regulations.
- Morgan Stanley cut it industry view to inline and base case sees 50% chance that tutoring hours will be partly cut, according to analyst Sheng Zhong. In this scenario, EDU and TAL could see an up to 58% revenue decline.
- In a bear case scenario, which Morgan Stanley gives a 45% probability, K9 after-school tutoring companies will "struggle" to keep operating with no tutoring on weekends, summer and winter holidays. K9 and K12 make up 55% and 80% of EDU's revenue and 80% and 100% of TAL's.
- TAL Education was double downgraded to underweight from overweight and the PT was cut to $21.50 from $75. New Oriental cut to equal-weight from overweight and PT cut to $8.60 from $20. 17 Education double downgraded to underweight from overweight and PT cut to $3 from $17 and Youdao (NYSE:DAO) PT cut to $29 from $30.
- Last week, Tal Education, Gaotu drop after cut to sell at Citi after new Xi comments.
- The downgrades come as shares of the Chinese tutoring companies have plunged in recent months on fears that the government could institute a ban on after school tutoring on weekends and holidays. Chinese tutoring companies dropped after Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed the need for regulations for both online and offline after-school training institutions.
