TAL Education, New Oriental drop after downgrades at Morgan Stanley on regulatory concerns

Boy and girl studies at home, wear protective masks, and doing school homework. Distance learning online education.online education.
Jovanmandic/iStock via Getty Images

  • TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) fell almost 10% in premarket trading, New Oriental (NYSE:EDU) dropped 7.4% and 17 Education & Technology (NASDAQ:YQ) declined 5.6% after Morgan Stanley downgraded the stocks and the Chinese after-school tutoring sector on potential bear case due to stricter regulations.
  • Morgan Stanley cut it industry view to inline and base case sees 50% chance that tutoring hours will be partly cut, according to analyst Sheng Zhong. In this scenario, EDU and TAL could see an up to 58% revenue decline.
  • In a bear case scenario, which Morgan Stanley gives a 45% probability, K9 after-school tutoring companies will "struggle" to keep operating with no tutoring on weekends, summer and winter holidays. K9 and K12 make up 55% and 80% of EDU's revenue and 80% and 100% of TAL's.
  • TAL Education was double downgraded to underweight from overweight and the PT was cut to $21.50 from $75. New Oriental cut to equal-weight from overweight and PT cut to $8.60 from $20. 17 Education double downgraded to underweight from overweight and PT cut to $3 from $17 and Youdao (NYSE:DAO) PT cut to $29 from $30.
  • Last week, Tal Education, Gaotu drop after cut to sell at Citi after new Xi comments.
  • The downgrades come as shares of the Chinese tutoring companies have plunged in recent months on fears that the government could institute a ban on after school tutoring on weekends and holidays. Chinese tutoring companies dropped after Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed the need for regulations for both online and offline after-school training institutions.
  • Last week, Tal Education, Gaotu drop after cut to sell at Citi after new Xi comments.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.