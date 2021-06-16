Steel Dynamics guides Q2 earnings above estimates
- Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) +1.3% pre-market after providing guidance for adjusted Q2 EPS of $3.34-$3.38, which would beat tje $3.18 analyst consensus estimate and represent record quarterly earnings for the company.
- Adjusted earnings exclude the impact of the $23M ($0.08/share) costs associated with the construction of the Sinton flat rroll steel mill in Texas.
- Q1 adjusted EPS was $2.10, excluding the $0.07/share impact of construction costs related to the Sinton mill.
- The company expects Q2 profitability from its steel operations to be "significantly higher" than Q1, driven by strong underlying steel demand and significant metal spread expansion across the entire platform, but most pronounced within the flat roll steel operations.
