Motus GI starts enrollment in Pure-Vu System EU study
Jun. 16, 2021 8:28 AM ETMotus GI Holdings, Inc. (MOTS)MOTSBy: SA News Team
- Motus GI Holdings (NASDAQ:MOTS) announces the enrollment of the first patients in the European Union (EU) study of the company's Pure-Vu System.
- The study is evaluating the clinical outcomes in patients with a history of poor bowel preparation using a low volume preparation with limited diet restrictions and the Pure-Vu System.
- The study will enroll about 44 patients who have a history of poor bowel preparation and are scheduled for either screening, diagnostic, or surveillance colonoscopy across two sites.
- The primary endpoint for the study is improvement of the bowel preparation from baseline to post procedure as assessed by the Boston Bowel Preparation Scale (BBPS).
- The Pure-Vu System is cleared by the U.S. FDA to help facilitate the cleansing of a poorly prepared gastrointestinal tract during colonoscopy and to help facilitate upper GI endoscopy procedures.