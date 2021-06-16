Motus GI starts enrollment in Pure-Vu System EU study

  • Motus GI Holdings (NASDAQ:MOTS) announces the enrollment of the first patients in the European Union (EU) study of the company's Pure-Vu System.
  • The study is evaluating the clinical outcomes in patients with a history of poor bowel preparation using a low volume preparation with limited diet restrictions and the Pure-Vu System.
  • The study will enroll about 44 patients who have a history of poor bowel preparation and are scheduled for either screening, diagnostic, or surveillance colonoscopy across two sites.
  • The primary endpoint for the study is improvement of the bowel preparation from baseline to post procedure as assessed by the Boston Bowel Preparation Scale (BBPS).
  • The Pure-Vu System is cleared by the U.S. FDA to help facilitate the cleansing of a poorly prepared gastrointestinal tract during colonoscopy and to help facilitate upper GI endoscopy procedures.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.