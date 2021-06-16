Radian Group expands integration with Accenture's Mortgage Cadence
Jun. 16, 2021 8:52 AM ETRadian Group Inc. (RDN), ACNACN, RDNBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) will integrate its title and settlement services into Accenture plc's (NYSE:ACN) Mortgage Cadence Platform.
- The integration gives Mortgage Cadence clients access to Radian's line of insured and non-insured title and settlement services though the Mortgage Cadence Collaboration Center, which allows mortgage lenders, title agents, and settlement services firms to work together.
- Eric Ray, senior executive vice president and chief digital officer of Radian, says, "by adding title and settlement services to our existing mortgage insurance offerings on the Mortgage Cadence Platform, we are enabling electronic transmission of data and reports for fewer steps and faster run times."
- Last week, Radian Group launched a direct-to-consumer title insurance and closing service built on blockchain.