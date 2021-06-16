Clever Leaves forays into Mexican market via CBD Life partnership

Jun. 16, 2021 8:29 AM ETClever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) trades 3.3% higher premarket after entering into an active pharmaceutical ingredient supply agreement with CBD Life Holding SAPI de CV, an emerging leader in the Mexican cannabis industry which offers a line of CBD Wellness and consumer products and medical cannabis products which are under development.
  • Under the agreement, Clever Leaves will act as the API supplier for the development and manufacture of CBD Life's medical cannabis products.
  • Starting with CBD isolate, Clever Leaves targets to be the ongoing supplier of the required APIs for CBD Life's product manufacturing purposes.
  • This marks its first commercial agreement in the Mexican market; CBD has significant distribution in Mexico with 18K+ points of sale.
  • Medical cannabis market in Mexico is seen to be worth $60M by 2024, as per Prohibition Partners for Latin America and the Caribbean (2020) report.
