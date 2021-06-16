Sage cut to neutral at Citi on data from depression trial, Bionano is a new buy at BTIG; in today’s analyst action
Jun. 16, 2021
Sage downgraded at Citi citing data for depression therapy
- After a ~19.3% loss yesterday, Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) continues the downtrend with a ~2.2% drop in the pre-market today as late-stage data for its experimental depression therapy zuranolone. failed to spark investor interest
- In reaction, Citi has downgraded the stock to neutral from buy noting the questions around the durability of zuranolone’s effect. The price target cut to $68.00 from $101.00 per share implies a premium of ~15.6% reflecting a higher risk and lower probability of success in the model.
- Yesterday, Bank of America estimated a ~65% likelihood of success for the therapy in major depressive disorder (MDD) as analysts predicted that it could become “a treatment mainstay for a segment of the depression population.”
BioNTech slips after Redburn cut
- BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) ADRs are trading ~2.6% lower in the pre-market after Redburn analyst Simon Baker downgraded the recommendation of the stock to sell from neutral.
- Baker calls the COVID-19 vaccine maker an “excellent company,” yet waits for a more compelling entry point after seeing a strong rally in shares. The price target of $146.00 apiece indicates a downside of ~33.1%.
- The stock’s gain reflects much more than the value increase implied by the recent upward revisions to guidance and Redburn’s revenue estimates for the company’s COVID-19 vaccine, the analyst notes. The current Street estimates indicate a 2,544.59% YoY growth for BioNTech in 2021.
Bionano Genomics initiated buy at BTIG
- Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) is trading marginally higher in the early trading after BTIG initiated the coverage of the stock with a buy rating.
- The company may be “on the cusp” of bringing disruption to the cytogenetics testing market, argues the analyst Sung Ji Nam with the price target of $10.00 per share implying a premium of ~35.7%.
- Noting that Bionano’s optical genome mapping (OGM) could replace various traditional tools, Nam says that the company looks set to significantly accelerate its topline growth in the coming years as it chases a total addressable market for genomic research estimated at $2 – 3B.
- Seeking Alpha’s Quant Ratings indicate a very bullish rating for Bionano Genomics contrasting the neutral view held by many SA authors.
Entera Bio rises on bullish call from B. Riley
- Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) has risen ~4.8% in the early hours after B Riley Securities initiated coverage of the stock with a buy rating. The price target of $9.00 per share indicates a premium of ~141.3%.
- Predicting Entera’s lead asset EB613 could become the first oral bone building (osteoanabolic) treatment for osteoporosis, the analyst Kalpit Patel estimates ~$500M of peak sales opportunity for the treatment citing the unmet need for oral osteoanabolic agents for the indication.
- A final data analysis for a Phase 2 trial for EB613 including six-month bone mineral density data are expected in Q2 2021.
Clearside’s wet-AMD data could be a game-changer: Roth
- Rising a more than a third, Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) posted its biggest one-day gain in history after the data from the company’s Phase 1/2a trial for CLS-AX in wet AMD excited the investors.
- Roth Capital analyst Zegbeh Jallah reiterated the firm’s buy rating on the stock calling the results, “a game-changer.” “We would expect the results to continue to impress,” wrote Jallah with a $9.00 per share price target implying a premium of ~116.3%.
- Cohort 2 study of the trial is expected to end by the end of the year as the company prepares to begin patient screening this month.
- Clearside is looking to add its first commercial product to the portfolio after submitting a marketing application in April to the FDA for XIPERE in macular edema associated with uveitis.
