May housing starts come in below consensus, building permits decline

Jun. 16, 2021 8:32 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor2 Comments

wooden house frame against blue sky
billnoll/E+ via Getty Images

  • May Housing Starts: +3.6% M/M to 1.572M vs. 1.630M expected and 1.517M prior (revised from 1.569M).
  • On Y/Y basis, housing starts rose 50.3%.
  • Single-family housing starts were at a rate of 1.098M, up 4.2% from revised April figure of 1.054M.
  • Building permits: -3.0% to 1.681M vs. 1.738M expected and 1.733M prior (revised from 1.760M).
  • +34.9% Y/Y.
  • Single-family authorizations were at a rate of 1.13M, up 1.6% from revised April figure of 1.148M.
  • Housing completions fell 4.1% M/M to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.368M in May from a revised rate of 1.426M in April; on Y/Y basis, completions increased 16.1%.
