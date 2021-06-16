May housing starts come in below consensus, building permits decline
- May Housing Starts: +3.6% M/M to 1.572M vs. 1.630M expected and 1.517M prior (revised from 1.569M).
- On Y/Y basis, housing starts rose 50.3%.
- Single-family housing starts were at a rate of 1.098M, up 4.2% from revised April figure of 1.054M.
- Building permits: -3.0% to 1.681M vs. 1.738M expected and 1.733M prior (revised from 1.760M).
- +34.9% Y/Y.
- Single-family authorizations were at a rate of 1.13M, up 1.6% from revised April figure of 1.148M.
- Housing completions fell 4.1% M/M to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.368M in May from a revised rate of 1.426M in April; on Y/Y basis, completions increased 16.1%.